FREE TAX PREP AT DOZENS OF LOCATIONS IN NC

Need help filing your taxes?

By
Tax day is April 18, 2017. And, as taxpayers gear up to file this years return, there are volunteers across the state gearing up to offer free tax prep help.

"We have extensive training programs and it is quite rigorous," explained IRS Certified Volunteer David Burgess. Burgess is providing free tax prep in North Raleigh at Tabernacle Baptist Church through the AARP.

The free aid begins on February as part of a nationwide Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program through the IRS. All volunteers offering the free tax help are certified through the IRS.

"Our services are intended for low income and people over 60," Burgess explained. "But, we do take anybody who has a return within our scope. We are limited to certain returns," he said.

Some locations take appointments others are on a walk-in basis. To find a location in Wake County, NC click HERE

More free tax help can be found HERE
http://www.wakegov.com/humanservices/director/initiatives/Pages/tax_assistance.aspx
