MEMORIAL DAY

Gas prices spike ahead of Memorial Day weekend, we found the cheapest locations around the Triangle

(Shutterstock)

By
Gas prices are rising, much like the temperatures, ahead of the holiday weekend. AAA Carolina says the national average is $2.94, which is the highest price point going into Memorial Day weekend since 2014.

North Carolina's average for a gallon of regular Thursday is $2.78. That's up 12 cents over two weeks.

Clint Mitchell says each trip to the pump costing more.

"It used to be in the 30s, now it's in the 40s," Clint Mitchell said of his bill each time he heads to the pump.

The jump is changing some Memorial Day plans.

"I'm just staying around here," said Mitchell.

ABC11 found the some of the lowest places to get gas Thursday:

$2.68 - Shell at 1102 E NC-54 (Durham)

$2.69 - Costco at 1021 Pine Plaza Drive (Apex)

$2.65 - Pure at 101 E Cornwallis Road (Durham)

$2.69 - Shell at 2005 New Hope Church Road (Raleigh)

$2.69 - Sam's Club at 11460 Royal Cotton Road (Wake Forest)

We also figured out how much it'll cost folks to go to popular destinations based on the statewide average.

If your car gets 25 miles to the gallon, from Downtown Raleigh it will cost you approximately $54.72 roundtrip to Asheville, $28.68 to Wrightsville, and $42.93 to Nags Head.

Some drivers are concerned about the rest of the workweek.

Ethel Thorne says she manages a group home and is often taking her clients to and from the doctors.

"I drive around I say from 9 in the morning till about 6 in the afternoon, so I'm constantly on the road so sometimes I'm filling up twice," said Thorne. "Especially, when you're filling up it's a big deal."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financememorial daygas pricesfinanceNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEMORIAL DAY
Fayetteville honors fallen K-9 soldiers
North Carolinians honor the fallen on Memorial Day
NC ruck march raises awareness about veteran suicide
Memorial Day by the numbers
More memorial day
PERSONAL FINANCE
Linden man celebrates lotto win after begrudgingly playing for wife
Same-day grocery delivery: ABC 11 tries out three services
Goldsboro woman craving slushy wins $250,000 prize
Meet a professional dumpster diver who made $100K in a year
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Police: Woman's car taken at gunpoint in Apex Target parking lot
Raleigh's Newton Road to be closed months for sinkhole repair
ABC11 Special: Hurricane 2018, Storm Ready
'I think he did it on purpose': 911 calls released in Bessemer City restaurant crash
Harvey Weinstein to surrender in NYC on sex crime charges
4 additional arrests made in death of China Wok restaurant owner
Man wanted for questioning after woman says photo was taken up skirt at Walmart
2018 Hurricane Outlook: 5 to 9 hurricanes predicted
Show More
800 Jané strollers recalled over strangulation hazards
CNN: Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment
Luke Maye returning to UNC, plans to withdraw from NBA draft
More than 250 potentially exposed to TB at Apex HS
Alberto to William: This year's hurricane name list
More News