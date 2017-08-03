PERSONAL FINANCE

Harnett County man buys scratch ticket in Durham, wins $5 million

(NC Education Lottery)

LILLINGTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Christopher Hawley of Lillington will get $250,000 for the next two decades after he won $5 million.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"I've never dreamed I'd win this," he said. "Wow, just wow. I'm still in shock."

Hawley, a machinist at Cree in Durham, was on his lunch break when he decided to buy two $5 million Mega Cash tickets from the Quality Mart on South Miami Boulevard in Durham. After driving back to work, Hawley scratched the tickets in his car.

"At first, I thought I won $20," said Hawley. "But then I kept scratching and saw the dollar sign and the five. I was like, 'Oh my goodness.' It's pretty much like Willy Wonka's golden ticket."

He called his wife, Tracey, to share their stroke of luck.

"I was like, 'What? Are you serious?'" Tracey said. "My co-worker asked if somebody had just won the lottery, and I was like, 'You have no idea.' "

Hawley claimed the prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He had the choice of taking a $5 million annuity of 20 payments of $250,000, or a lump sum worth $3 million. Hawley chose the annuity and received his first payment.

After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $173,758. He will continue to receive payments for 19 more years.

He said he doesn't know what he'll do with all the money yet, but he knows he wants to pay all his bills and buy his wife a nicer wedding ring.

Hawley is the first player to win the $20 game's top prize since it began in May. Two top prizes remain.

Information from the North Carolina Education Lottery was used in this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financelotteryharnett county newsdurham county newsLillingtonDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PERSONAL FINANCE
Can you spot counterfeit money?
These tips can help you avoid becoming a skimming victim
Still waiting on your tax refund? Fraud may be to blame
JACKPOT! Someone in Fayetteville has won $2 million!
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Woman loses irreplaceable ring in restaurant bathroom
3 found guilty in Walnut Creek half-million-dollar heist
2 NC-based soldiers killed in Afghanistan officially identified
Flames engulf 82-story residential skyscraper in Dubai
West Virginia governor announces he's switching parties at Trump rally
Camp Lejeune Marine commander latest to be relieved of duties
Visitors can return to Hatteras Island on Friday at noon
2 charged after sheriff says NC baby was kept in cage
Show More
Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets jail time
Wake student recovering after school bus stop attack
Raleigh woman in Honduran jail has encouraging update
Petite woman with large gun robs Fayetteville store
Protect your family from the summer spike in crime
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
More Photos