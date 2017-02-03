MONEYSAVER

How to score Freebies in February

Krispy Kreme has a special donut offer. (AP)

By
February is a month about lots of love and football with Valentine's Day and the Super Bowl. It's also a month about the freebies, and what's not to love about that?

Here's some you can take advantage of this month.

Through Feb. 20, Yankee Candle Company is offering a buy one get one free coupon for any Large Classic Jar, Tumbler, or Vase Candle.

Feb. 6-28 Krispy Kreme is offering a free Original Glazed doughnut when you order any size of the store's two new coffees, Smooth or Rich.

House fires see an uptick in the winter months with the increase of portable and other heating devices. So, what better time to make sure your pets are safe for free? The ASPCA is offering a free pet safety pack that includes a pet rescue window decal alert to let rescuers know pets are inside the home. The safety pack also includes an ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center magnet to keep emergency information handy in case your pets get into something they shouldn't.

The National Park Service is offering free admission to national parks on President's Day, Feb. 20. Out of the 400 national parks, 124 normally charge an entrance fee.

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt is celebrating National Frozen Yogurt Day on Feb. 6 with a buy one get one free offer all day.

If you've ever thought about trying meditation, this month you have a few opportunities to do it for free. Cherish Yourself, an integrated wellness center in Cary, is offering two 30-minute complimentary guided meditation sessions on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 6:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

On Feb. 25, USA Hockey and 300 local associations across the country are hosting a 'Try Hockey for Free Day.' In the Triangle, the Raleigh Iceplex, and Orange County Sportsplex are taking part in the free event. Kids up to 12 years old can try the sport at no cost.

