I-Team: 82 scams in North Carolina since Thanksgiving

Be on the lookout for scams that target military personnel and their loved ones. The military grandparents scam specifically targets elderly relatives with military members.

Grandparent scammers pretend to be family members or loved ones, desperate for money after an accident or serious situation. These con artists will prey on your emotions - be sure to check the story out first, and reach out to other loved ones to help confirm the claim. Don't be taken by their demands for money or assistance.

Kidnapping scams are also on the rise - scammers will contact you and claim they have kidnapped your loved ones or a member of your family, demanding a ransom to release them.

Jury duty scammers work year-round, claiming to be from the sheriff's office or local law enforcement, insisting you've missed jury duty or a court date and demanding you pay a fine. Remember that real law enforcement officials will never call you to threaten you with arrest or demand money. Hang up immediately and report the calls to your local police department.

RALEIGH - Fresh warnings are being issued about scammers trying to take advantage of your giving spirit.Using the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker , the ABC11 I-Team counted 82 scam reports in North Carolina since Thanksgiving, including schemes that resulted in families losing up to $27,000."They'll pull your heartstrings or they'll use the fear factor," Mallory Wojciechowski, CEO of BBB Serving Eastern North Carolina, told ABC11. "We tell people to do their research, ask questions and don't give in to impulse."On Thursday, Attorney General Josh Stein released a laundry list of popular scams targeting residents, including holiday shopping, charities, investments and imposter scams, among others. When it comes to charitable giving, Stein says beware of phony charities that pick names resembling familiar and reputable charities.Among the other tips offered by the NC Department of Justice:If you think you or someone you know might have been scammed or contacted by a scammer, report it to the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or filing a complaint online at www.ncdoj.gov