JACKPOT! Someone in Fayetteville has won $2 million!

A Fayetteville man won $2 million this week after his Powerball ticket matched all five white balls drawn this week.It was the largest of any prize won across the country Wednesday night.The $3 Power Play ticket, sold at the Kangaroo Express on McArthur Road, had the winning numbers 5-21-57-66-69. The Powerball was 13."I got up this morning and checked the numbers," winner Danny Averitt said. "I didn't believe it at first. I had to check five or six times."The numbers matched five white balls to win $1 million, but because Averitt added the Power Play feature, the prize doubled to $2 million!He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday.After the required state and federal tax withholdings, Averitt took home $1,390,020.00. He said he plans to save the money for retirement.It wasn't the only big-winning ticket sold in North Carolina. A $50,000-winning ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball. It was sold in Wake County at the Eagles on GB Alford Highway in Holly Springs.Across North Carolina, 48,673 tickets won prizes.Because there was no "perfect ticket" Wednesday, the jackpot for Saturday's drawing has grown to a $435 million annuity, worth $273.1 million cash.North Carolina has had four Powerball jackpot winners.Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Winners have 180 days to claim prizes.