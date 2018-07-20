After no one hit the Mega Millions jackpot earlier this week, the prize for Friday night's drawing has jumped to $433 million.This is the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million and it is the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.Although the jackpot is still up for grabs, there were some winners from Tuesday night's drawing -- including three $1 million tickets in Florida, New Jersey and Oklahoma.Tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m.