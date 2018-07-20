PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot at $433M for winning numbers drawing tonight

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
After no one hit the Mega Millions jackpot earlier this week, the prize for Friday night's drawing has jumped to $433 million.

This is the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million and it is the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.

RELATED: These are the 10 biggest lottery jackpots & their winners

Although the jackpot is still up for grabs, there were some winners from Tuesday night's drawing -- including three $1 million tickets in Florida, New Jersey and Oklahoma.

Tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemega millionslotterymoneyjackpotNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Knightdale couple can finally get married after winning $250,000 lottery prize
Mega Millions: These NC stores have the most big wins
Mega Millions: These numbers could give you the best shot at the $522M
Justice catches up to IRS scammers
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News