Money Monday for Cary man who claims $1 million lottery prize

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
A Cary man got the week off to a good start Monday by claiming a $1 million lottery prize

Jeffrey Le Rose bought the $20 $5,000,000 Mega Cash ticket at Parkway Convenience on Kildaire Farm Road in Cary.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Le Rose had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year, or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $423,012.

The $20 game launched last year with three top prizes of $5 million and six prizes of $1 million. Two top prizes and two $1 million prizes remain.

