PERSONAL FINANCE

North Carolina lawmakers hope to raise minimum wage in our state

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Three North Carolina senators are hoping to raise the minimum wage in our state.

Senators Angela Bryant, Valerie Foushee, and Terry Van Duyn are the primary sponsors of Senate Bill 174.

Click here to read Senate Bill DRS25024-LR-53C

If passed, the bill would raise the minimum wage to $8 an hour beginning this Labor Day. The ultimate goal of the bill is to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2021.

RELATED: Raleigh City Council adopts Universal Living Wage policy

Currently, the minimum wage in North Carolina is $7.25 per hour.

The bill also mandates equal pay for equal work and requires paid sick leave, along with family medical leave.

Senate Bill 174 also seeks to increase the tipped minimum wage as well. The wage is currently around $2.13 per hour for employees that receive tips.

Lawmakers will consider the proposed bill Thursday.

RELATED: 4 states appear set to increase minimum wages

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeminimum wageRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PERSONAL FINANCE
Counterfeit money showing up at Triangle businesses
Thinking about switching cell carriers? Read this first
Finish out February with some freebies
Crowdfunding income could be susceptible to taxes
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
ICE takes man into custody after standoff near Zebulon
Sessions twice met with Russian ambassador in 2016 despite denial
Triangle celebrates 'Read Across America Day'
Durham charter school could learn fate Thursday morning
Counterfeit money showing up at Triangle businesses
Wake mom calls 'Charm School' program for girls sexist
Ohio couple overdoses simultaneously in front of kids
Show More
Police investigate shooting at a Hope Mills residence
IKEA the elephant in the room at Cary Town Hall meeting
Storms rumble through central North Carolina
Nash County chase ends in fiery crash
Washed-out roads remain an issue in Fayetteville
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos