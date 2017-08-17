PERSONAL FINANCE

No Powerball winner, jackpot now grows to $510 million!

North Carolina Powerball tickets print

with ABC News
The numbers for the $432.5 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Wednesday night -- but there was no winning ticket.

It is the 19th straight time the drawing has had no winner ... 20th times a charm, right?

The estimated jackpot has now jumped to $510 million - the eighth largest in U.S. history!

The numbers will be drawn Saturday night.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 9, 15, 43, 60, 64. The Powerball was 4.

The odds of winning are only one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
