North Carolina lottery looking at online scratch-off sales

North Carolina's state-run lottery is considering whether it makes sense to offer online games of chance to generate more profits for education.The state lottery commission meets Tuesday to hear more about digital instant games that players would buy on the lottery's website, probably with a debit card or checking account. Players would reveal numbers or letters on their desktop or mobile phone to see if they've won.Three other states already sell online games, which are considered a way to attract younger players and potentially $130 million in revenues over five years in North Carolina. Groups representing state retailers and Christian conservatives are worried about the idea.North Carolina's lottery already allows people to buy tickets online for jackpot drawings like Powerball, Mega Millions and the Carolina Cash 5.--------------------