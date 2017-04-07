Look at the serial numbers. If you receive several bills at the same time make sure the serial numbers are not the same.



Use a pen that detects counterfeit money, but do not rely solely on this detection method. The pens are not 100% accurate.



Check for the correct security strip located within the currency.



Check for watermarks located on the currency.

The Fayetteville Police Department is warning residents about a recent increase in counterfeit currency being passed within the city limits.The majority of the counterfeit notes have been $100 bills, and are described as high quality.Due to the quality, police are encouraging people to use various detection methods when receiving cash.There is not a single, best way to identify counterfeit money, but there are some ways to help spot some of the more common features of fake currency.Visitfor a complete list of United States Currency security features and familiarize yourself with those features.Police also want to know about any fake money floating around, and are asking residents to contact their local police department or local