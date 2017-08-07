PERSONAL FINANCE

Powerball Fever: Jackpot now a whopping $307M

North Carolina Powerball tickets print

There was no winner in Saturday night's Powerball drawing and now both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are over $300 million.

The jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing now stands at $307 million.

There was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. The jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing stands at $346 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292 million. The odds of hitting the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 258 million.
