PERSONAL FINANCE

Can I prepay my taxes? What to know before tax law changes on Jan. 1

EMBED </>More Videos

Americans are trying to figure out if they can save money by prepaying certain taxes before a new tax bill goes into effect. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As the year winds down, Americans are scrambling to figure out if they can save money by prepaying certain taxes before the new tax bill goes into effect on Jan. 1.

Legislation signed last week by President Trump puts a combined $10,000 limit on deductions for state and local income taxes and property taxes. Experts say the new rules disproportionately impact residents of high-tax states like New York, California and Illinois, and some of those residents are seeking to prepay next year's property tax to get a larger deduction this year.

According to the IRS, homeowners who pay real estate taxes early will be able to claim the deduction only if the taxes were assessed, billed and paid in 2017. The IRS says people can't guess what next year's assessment might be, pay that amount ahead of time and still get the deduction.

Prepaying could also prove risky for those who pay their taxes into an escrow account. They could end up facing an audit if they prepay because the tax payments they report to the IRS will differ from those reported by their banks.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financetaxesproperty taxesmoneygovernmentu.s. & world
PERSONAL FINANCE
I-Team: 82 scams in North Carolina since Thanksgiving
Cumberland County man wins $300K Cash 5 jackpot
Shopping in-store or online at Walmart? What's cheaper?
Everything you need to know about Bitcoin
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Man dies from injuries after Durham shooting
Raleigh Police investigate after body found
6 dead in massive apartment fire in New York City
I-Team: 82 scams in North Carolina since Thanksgiving
Central North Carolina child dies from flu
Police: Cary mom left son in cold to attend Christmas party
Durham man struck in hit and run dies weeks later from his injuries
Drugs and guns seized following two arrests in Fayetteville
Show More
Apple apologizes for iPhone battery problems, offers remedies
Louisburg Police seek suspect in armed bank robbery
Raleigh man arrested for allegedly robbing a Roanoke Rapids PNC Bank
Roanoke Rapids K9 officer gets new body armor
Judge rejects Roy Moore's suit in Alabama Senate race
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, December 28, 2017
Harp lullabies help soothe premature babies
30 years later, wedding dress mixup in Mebane discovered
Man dies from injuries after Durham shooting
More Video