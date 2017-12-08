Rocky Mount man wins $25,000 a year for life

Every year for the rest of his life, a Rocky Mount man will get a check for $25,000.That's because he won the NC Education Lottery's "Lucky For Life" game.DaQuawn Griffin, 33, said he's a big fan of the game because he likes the prize it offers and the odds of winning.Griffin beat odds of one in 1.8 million to win the game's second prize in Thursday's drawing.He bought the $2 ticket at the Sharpsburg Grocery on South Hathaway Boulevard in Sharpsburg."I took the annuity because I just had a newborn," Griffin said. "And that's the best decision for me and my family."Griffin's win was the biggest in Thursday's drawing.