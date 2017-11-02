If you were offered a free cruise over the phone, time is running out if you want to see whether you have money coming your way as part of a class action lawsuit.
A suit is claiming a violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act involving a marketing group. The suit claims the marketers offered free cruises with prominent cruise lines such as Carnival and Norwegian.
The settlement makes claimants eligible for up to $900. You had to receive a call between July 2009 and March 2014 to qualify.
If you can't recall whether you received the call, the class action website allows folks to enter their number and verify whether it's one of those affected.
Friday is the last day to file a claim online or by mail postmarked no later than Friday, November 3, 2017.
LINK: See if you're part of the robocall settlement
