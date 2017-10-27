TROUBLESHOOTER

Show me the money! ABC11 is connecting you with your unclaimed cash

EMBED </>More Videos

Lots of ABC11 viewers are finding unclaimed money they're owed thanks to the Troubleshooter. How about you?

By and Catherine Chestnutt
Money, money, money! Thanks to our story on the millions of dollars in unclaimed funds, we reunited people with hundreds of thousands of dollars.

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHETHER YOU ARE OWED MONEY

We're hearing from lots of viewers on Facebook that they've been able to find some cash. Some have several claims in their name, like Angie, who had eight claims for more than $50! Other viewers have found hundreds of dollars not only for themselves, but for relatives as well.

As you look to see whether you have any unclaimed funds, here are some tips and tricks:
  • Make sure that you use the NC Treasurer's website to check to see if you have any unclaimed money. Do not use any site that tries to charge you to process your claim.
  • If you need any help getting connected to your money, call the Treasurer's office: (800) 582-0615
  • Check your married name and your maiden name
  • Search the city you currently live in, but also ones you have lived in
  • You can search for your relatives, neighbors, and friends and let them know if they have cash
  • The NC Treasury has the steps listed that you need to follow to access your unclaimed cash
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financepersonal financefinancetroubleshootermoneylost moneyraleigh newsnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Do you have unclaimed money waiting for you?
TROUBLESHOOTER
Do you have unclaimed money waiting for you?
Consumer Alert: Protect yourself from counterfeits and forgeries
Troubleshooter: Durham man battles bank over fraud activity
Raleigh woman could see insurance premium hike of 128 percent
More troubleshooter
PERSONAL FINANCE
Do you have unclaimed money waiting for you?
Consumer Alert: Protect yourself from counterfeits and forgeries
4 changes to the Mega Millions that you need to know
Troubleshooter: Durham man battles bank over fraud activity
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Students hurt in Johnston County school bus crash
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
Thief swipes elderly woman's tricycle - last gift from husband
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
No bond for suspect in Halifax County quadruple murder
NY woman missing since 1975 found alive in Massachusetts
Man accused of sexually abusing horses
2 arrested in shooting death of former ECU athlete
Show More
Some Triangle homes go all out for Halloween
Walgreens plans to close hundreds of stores
MetLife breaks ground on third building in Cary
NC at center of debate over concealed handguns
Triangle H1-B visa holders nervous about Trump decision
More News
Top Video
Company makes instrumental donation to Wake County middle school
Star-studded sendoff for Durham mayor
Puppy that collapsed on walk is saved with overdose antidote
Triangle H1-B visa holders nervous about Trump decision
More Video