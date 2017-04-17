PERSONAL FINANCE

Still haven't filed? Tips to help you with your tax returns

EMBED </>More News Videos

If you haven't filled out your tax returns yet, now is the time to get on it. The deadline is Tuesday! (WTVD)

If you haven't filled out your tax returns yet, now is the time to get on it. The deadline is Tuesday!

Because April 15th fell on the weekend this year, typically Monday would be tax day.

However, the good news is it is tomorrow, so you do have a bit more time to file.

If you're still working to prepare your taxes at the last minute, here are some things to keep in mind.

You've worked hard and now it's time for Uncle Sam to get his share.

Remember, rushing to beat Tuesday's deadline could lead to missed benefits or even mistakes. Be sure to review that return so your refund isn't delayed.

And if you're one of the millions of Americans juggling two jobs, don't forget you have to pay taxes on that income too.

It's simple if that side gig - for a rainy day fund or addition to your full-time career - is with a business: your employer will deduct withholding taxes from your paycheck. But if your self-employed, it can get complicated.

"When you're working for yourself, there isn't anybody else who's withholding those taxes or paying taxes on your behalf," said Katherine Pickering, Executive Director with the tax institute at H&R Block.
But there are some big tax advantages for self-earners, especially those running a business from home.

Among the most common deductions:

- portion of your home used... Think about that home office and what it took to stock it.

- mileage of your car used

- tools and equipment

- even tuition for related education

Even if you owe taxes but can't afford to pay in full by Tuesday's deadline, the IRS says file anyway. Otherwise you could be facing penalties.

You can request a six-month extension to file, but that's not an extension of time to pay taxes.
Related Topics:
financetaxesproperty taxesbusinessmoneychildrenfamilycarconservation
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PERSONAL FINANCE
Aspiring house flipper caught in mortgage fraud scam
Police warn counterfeit money circulation increasing
Scammers work to get a cut of your travel money
NC senior citizens scammed out of millions
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Police urge man who posted video of murder to turn self in
Vice President Pence declares end to 'strategic patience' on North Korea
What's with all the smoke in the Triangle?
Trump border wall could seal some American homes on Mexican side
Mother accused of abusing child on video
Police presence cause traffic delays on I-40 W
United Airlines makes more policy changes
Show More
Armed robbery reported at Durham hotel
Boy recovers after being hit by a racecar in Willis
Raleigh boy makes Easter baskets for children in need
NC boy who died at rotating restaurant identified
Birth stats out for April the giraffe's calf
More News
Top Video
Police urge man who posted video of murder to turn self in
What's with all the smoke in the Triangle?
Sanford 15-year-old charged with murder
Police presence cause traffic delays on I-40 W
More Video