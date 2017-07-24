PERSONAL FINANCE

These tips can help you avoid becoming a skimming victim

EMBED </>More Videos

Greg Barnes has some tips to avoid becoming a victim of skimming at the fuel pumps.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
ABC11's Greg Barnes has some tips to avoid becoming a victim of skimming at the fuel pumps.

Watch the video above for the full details.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financeskimmingfraudconsumer concernsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PERSONAL FINANCE
Still waiting on your tax refund? Fraud may be to blame
JACKPOT! Someone in Fayetteville has won $2 million!
Buyer Beware: Thieves manipulate online auctions
Work at home job scams could have serious consequences
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Unaffiliated NC voters may soon catch GOP, gaining on Dems
Durham activists outraged over Hip-Hop 'relaxation' drink
New Jersey man charged with human trafficking in Cary
Area housing market: Why it's booming, where it's going
Suspects break in, damage Raleigh amusement arcade
Sen. John McCain will return to Senate on Tuesday, day of health care vote
Durham Police seek help finding missing 15-year-old
Raleigh neighbors anxious as Hedingham break-ins continue
Show More
Charlotte foodmaker recalls frozen Stromboli items
Man robs Hillsborough BB&T, makes off with cash
Deputies seek help finding Durham home invasion suspects
Cary men selling used FBI surveillance van on eBay
Woman pleads guilty in fiance's kayak death
More News
Top Video
Unaffiliated NC voters may soon catch GOP, gaining on Dems
New Jersey man charged with human trafficking in Cary
Area housing market: Why it's booming, where it's going
NC pastor fighting for daughter arrives in DC
More Video