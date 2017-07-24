Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
PERSONAL FINANCE
These tips can help you avoid becoming a skimming victim
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2247696" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Greg Barnes has some tips to avoid becoming a victim of skimming at the fuel pumps.
WTVD
Monday, July 24, 2017 11:30PM
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
ABC11's Greg Barnes has some tips to avoid becoming a victim of skimming at the fuel pumps.
Watch the video above for the full details.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
finance
skimming
fraud
consumer concerns
Fayetteville
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Still waiting on your tax refund? Fraud may be to blame
JACKPOT! Someone in Fayetteville has won $2 million!
Buyer Beware: Thieves manipulate online auctions
Work at home job scams could have serious consequences
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Unaffiliated NC voters may soon catch GOP, gaining on Dems
Durham activists outraged over Hip-Hop 'relaxation' drink
New Jersey man charged with human trafficking in Cary
Area housing market: Why it's booming, where it's going
Suspects break in, damage Raleigh amusement arcade
Sen. John McCain will return to Senate on Tuesday, day of health care vote
Durham Police seek help finding missing 15-year-old
Raleigh neighbors anxious as Hedingham break-ins continue
Show More
Charlotte foodmaker recalls frozen Stromboli items
Man robs Hillsborough BB&T, makes off with cash
Deputies seek help finding Durham home invasion suspects
Cary men selling used FBI surveillance van on eBay
Woman pleads guilty in fiance's kayak death
More News
Top Video
Unaffiliated NC voters may soon catch GOP, gaining on Dems
New Jersey man charged with human trafficking in Cary
Area housing market: Why it's booming, where it's going
NC pastor fighting for daughter arrives in DC
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham