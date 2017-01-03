Top 5 apps for getting finances on track in 2017

Are you ready to get your finances back in check for 2017?These five apps can help and experts say they might be worth downloading.If you want to save money, you first have to understand your spending. An app called Wally keeps track of your spending by scanning your receipts.Basically, it tells you where you are splurging and which days you spend the most.When it comes to budgeting, the Mint app is still a favorite and one of the best.This app links to your banking account and tells you how much money and debt you have. It also helps you categorize your spending.If you like to maximize your credit cards, an app called Wallaby will identify which cards are best for you to minimize interest or get rewards on a purchase.If your main priority is saving money, Digit might work for you. This app, depending on your account, can withdraw money into a savings account.For those of you who are new to investing your money, the Acorns app can help inexperienced investors. You can create an account and link it directly to your bank account.