MONEYSAVER

Top 5 apps for getting finances on track in 2017
EMBED </>More News Videos

If you have a smartphone, you can download these great personal finance tools!

Are you ready to get your finances back in check for 2017?

These five apps can help and experts say they might be worth downloading.

WALLY
If you want to save money, you first have to understand your spending. An app called Wally keeps track of your spending by scanning your receipts.

Basically, it tells you where you are splurging and which days you spend the most.

MINT
When it comes to budgeting, the Mint app is still a favorite and one of the best.

This app links to your banking account and tells you how much money and debt you have. It also helps you categorize your spending.

WALLABY
If you like to maximize your credit cards, an app called Wallaby will identify which cards are best for you to minimize interest or get rewards on a purchase.

DIGIT
If your main priority is saving money, Digit might work for you. This app, depending on your account, can withdraw money into a savings account.

ACORNS
For those of you who are new to investing your money, the Acorns app can help inexperienced investors. You can create an account and link it directly to your bank account.
Related Topics:
financesave moneysmartphonesappsmobile appbanku.s. & worldmoneysaver
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MONEYSAVER
For 10 days, Starbucks is giving away free drinks
Woman on journey to Costco in every state
The best gift sets this holiday season
How to save on Carolina Nutcracker tickets
More moneysaver
PERSONAL FINANCE
Beware the scammers when hunting for online romance
Protect yourself against work-at-home scams
Dial-a-scam: Raleigh man gets iPhone he didn't order
Raleigh's Helping Hand Mission asking for donations
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Officer at Rolesville High slams girl to the ground
Will there be snow this week? ABC11 tracking the latest
Cooper names environmental, DOT cabinet secretaries
Owner upset after police shoot dog during incident
Durham Co. ranked 2nd in violent crime in NC in 2015
Deputies: Moore County man shoots teen son in the face
Video captures $6 million NYE Manhattan jewelry heist
Show More
Chapel Hill man accused of sex crimes with child
GOP drops weakening of ethics office, challenged by Trump
Fox News' star Megyn Kelly headed to NBC News
No one hurt when school bus overturns west of Charlotte
'Week of Peace' undaunted despite latest Durham shooting
More News
Top Video
Will there be snow this week? ABC11 tracking the latest
'Week of Peace' undaunted despite latest Durham shooting
Worker stuck in cargo hold on flight from Charlotte
Man pulled from fiery crash by photographer
More Video