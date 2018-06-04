WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Wake County Board of Commissioners vote 6-1 to adopt budget

The Wake County Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 Monday to adopt budget. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Wake County Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 Monday to adopt the Fiscal Year 2019 budget.

The budget includes $45 million in additional operating funds for Wake County Schools and $15 million in additional funds for housing affordability.

The vote came during the regularly scheduled board meeting at 5 p.m.

Prior to the meeting, the board held a special work session at 2 p.m. to address follow-up questions related to the Wake County Public School System's request for county funding.

