The Wake County Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 Monday to adopt the Fiscal Year 2019 budget.The budget includes $45 million in additional operating funds for Wake County Schools and $15 million in additional funds for housing affordability.The vote came during the regularly scheduled board meeting at 5 p.m.Prior to the meeting, the board held a special work session at 2 p.m. to address follow-up questions related to the Wake County Public School System's request for county funding.