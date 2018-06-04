Wake County Board of Commissioners expected to vote on proposed budget

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The Wake County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote Monday on a proposed budget.
The vote would come during the regularly scheduled board meeting at 5 p.m.
Prior to the meeting, the board will hold a special work session at 2 p.m. to address follow-up questions related to the Wake County Public School System's request for county funding.
Wake County Public Schools budget calls for more school support staff
Of the $58.9 million additional funds the Wake County Public School is asking for in their upcoming budget, about $48 million will go toward maintaining current standards. The approximately $11 million is targeted toward additional services, with $5 mi
If the budget passes as is, Wake County Schools would see an additional $30 million. That would leave the district short almost $30 million of what it was asking.
Read more about the budget here.