Wake County Board of Commissioners expected to vote on proposed budget

The Wake County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote Monday on a proposed budget.The vote would come during the regularly scheduled board meeting at 5 p.m.Prior to the meeting, the board will hold a special work session at 2 p.m. to address follow-up questions related to the Wake County Public School System's request for county funding.If the budget passes as is, Wake County Schools would see an additional $30 million. That would leave the district short almost $30 million of what it was asking.