WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Wake County Board of Commissioners expected to vote on proposed budget

The Wake Co. Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on a proposed budget. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Wake County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote Monday on a proposed budget.

The vote would come during the regularly scheduled board meeting at 5 p.m.

Prior to the meeting, the board will hold a special work session at 2 p.m. to address follow-up questions related to the Wake County Public School System's request for county funding.

Wake County Public Schools budget calls for more school support staff
Of the $58.9 million additional funds the Wake County Public School is asking for in their upcoming budget, about $48 million will go toward maintaining current standards. The approximately $11 million is targeted toward additional services, with $5 mi
Wake County BOE approves budget with $58.9M in increased funding
The proposal now goes before the Wake County Board of Commissioners for consideration.


If the budget passes as is, Wake County Schools would see an additional $30 million. That would leave the district short almost $30 million of what it was asking.
Read more about the budget here.
