Wake County church holding free yard sale

(Shutterstock)

By
Get a jump on your spring cleaning and make your clutter someone else's treasure. Living Word Family Church in Wake Forest, NC is looking for donations and volunteers for a free community yard sale. Donations will be accepted Thursday, February 23 from 9AM-5PM and Friday, February 24 from 6-9PM. The church will accept new or gently used household items, clothing, shoes, toys, games, baby gear and books, tools, electronics, or anything else taking up space in your home.

The sale will run Saturday, Feb25 10AM - 12PM, and is in need of volunteers to help greet visitors, serve coffee, run the sale, and pray with shoppers.

Registration at lwfc.org, the Mobile App, or the Connection Center in the Main Foyer.

When: Bring your donations and set up your table on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 9AM-5PM and Fri. Feb. 24 from 6-9PM.
Yard sale will be Sat, Feb25 10AM-12PM
Where: LWFC

10520 Star Road, Wake Forest, NC 27587
Phone: (919) 570-2007
Email: livingword@lwfc.org

Cost: None
