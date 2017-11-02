Wake Forest woman wins 2 lottery prizes on same day

A Wake Forest woman has won two lottery prizes on the same day.It started when Kimberly Morris bought a $4,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from the Harris Teeter on Brodgen Woods Drive in Wake Forest, winning $10,000.The mother of three went to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim her prize."I was shocked," said Morris. "It felt really great to win, but I really have always dreamed I would win $1 million!"On the way home, she stopped and bought another ticket. It was worth $1 million.She chose to take the lump sum on the $1 million ticket, which was worth $417,012 after taxes.The $20 scratch-off game launched in September with three top prizes of $4 million and six prizes of $1 million. Morris claimed the first $1 million prize. Three $4 million prizes and five $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.