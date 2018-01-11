PERSONAL FINANCE

Walmart raises starting wages, handing out bonuses

This Sept. 19, 2013 photo shows the sign of a Walmart store in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

BENTONVILLE, Arkansa --
Walmart, the world's largest private employer, is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, giving a one-time cash bonus of up to $1,000 to eligible employees and expanding its maternity and parental leave benefits.

The retailer said Thursday that changes to its compensation and benefits policy will impact more than a million hourly workers in the U.S. The company employs 1.5 million people in the U.S.

The wage increase, up from $9 per hour for new workers, comes into play next month.

The company is also creating a new benefit to assist employees with adoption expenses.

CEO Doug McMillon said in prepared statement that recently enacted tax legislation "gives us the opportunity to be more competitive globally and to accelerate plans for the U.S.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Large employers have been under pressure to boost benefits for workers because unemployment rates are at historic lows, allowing job seekers to be pickier.

The nation's unemployment rate has sat at 4.1 percent for three months now, the lowest level since 2000. The average for hourly earnings rose 2.5 percent in December from a year earlier. Still, that's about a full percentage point lower than is typical in a healthy economy.

The pay hike at Walmart follows similar actions at rival Target Corp. Target raised its minimum hourly wage to $11 in October and will raise wages to $15 by the end of 2020.

The wage increase announced Thursday by Walmart benefits all hourly U.S. workers within its stores, Sam's Clubs, eCommerce, logistics and home office.

Walmart said that the one-time bonus will be given to all eligible full and part-time hourly U.S. employees. The amount of the bonus will be based on length of service. Workers with at least 20 years qualify for a $1,000 bonus.

Walmart on Thursday promised full-time hourly U.S. employees 10 weeks of paid maternity leave and six weeks of paid parental leave. Salaried employees will also receive six weeks of paid parental leave.

The Bentonville, Arkansas, company also promised help with adoptions, offering full-time hourly and salaried workers $5,000 per child that can be used for expenses such as adoption agency fees, translation fees and legal or court costs.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financewalmartminimum wagemoneyArkansas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Wired scammers money? You could be entitled to part of $586M
Jason's Deli warns customers of possible data breach
BCBS of NC customer wonders where's her money?
Lottery fever hits Triangle ahead of two huge drawings
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
SBI investigating after man dies in Raleigh police custody
Smithfield police seek help identifying man found in Neuse River
Dog dies at PetSmart grooming appointment
'One chance to get it right': Mariah Woods case not over
Man pushes pregnant wife out of path of speeding truck
Motorhead guitarist 'Fast Eddie' dies at 67
Durham man arrested, accused of shooting man in leg
What will $1,200 rent you in Six Forks, right now?
Show More
Man leads police on chase from Wendell to Raleigh, gets arrested
Bronx man accused of raping disabled woman
Warrants: Ex-ECU player was 'set up' in Bahama Breeze murder
Dog barks, saves family from Pitt County house fire
Missouri governor: I cheated on my wife
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deputies raid two Cumberland County stores
PHOTOS: Historic Wake Forest cemetery bulldozed?
PHOTOS: This is the perfect weather for making 'ice marbles!'
PHOTOS: Snow dogs enjoying the first snowfall of the season
More Photos