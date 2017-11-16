Fire chief in Johnston County arrested

Blackmon's Crossroads Fire Chief Kenan Kearney (image courtesy Johnston County Sheriff's Office)

FOUR OAKS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Johnston County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested Blackmon's Crossroads Fire Chief Kenan Kearney.

Kearney, of Four Oaks, is accused of submitting fraudulent invoices for work done on fire department equipment.

Deputies said the work was never done and Kearney collected more than $14,000.

He's charged with five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

