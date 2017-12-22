Firefighters from multiple counties are working to put out a fire near a Dunn produce store.Officials said the fire started around 8:30 Friday evening at the barns behind Tart's Strawberry and Produce Farm located at 100 North Powell Ave.ABC11 was told the barns hold hay, wheat straw, and farm equipment; business owners said their store was not harmed by the flames.Workers were inside of the store when the blaze began. The Tart family said a customer actually notified employees about the fire outside.Authorities have not commented on how the fire started or if anyone was in the barns at the time.Harnett, Johnston, Sampson, and Cumberland County fire departments are on scene.