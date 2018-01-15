Firefighters battle multiple grass fires off I-40 near Durham Freeway

Firefighters are battling multiple grass fires off I-40 near the Durham Freeway. (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Firefighters are battling multiple grass fires off I-40 near the Durham Freeway.

According to officials, the fires started before 11:30 Monday morning.

The fires are on the westbound side of the interstate between Miami Boulevard and the Durham Freeway.



ABC11 crews happened to be driving by, saw the fires burning and called authorities to alert them.



Chopper 11HD was over scene as crews worked to extinguish the sporadic flames.

Crews have yet to determine the cause of the fires.
