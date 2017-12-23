Firefighters rescue Christmas from house fire in Goldsboro

Multiple agencies responded to a house fire and arrived to find flames and heavy smoke engulfing the home.

Brian Rainey
GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Crews responded to the call at 116 Gainey Drive around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Asst. Chief Pope, of the Mar Mac Volunteer Fire Department, said that it took 25 firefighters about 12 mins to get the fire under control.

A husband and wife, who were at home at the time of the fire were able to escape uninjured, Pope said.

Around $50,000 worth of damage was caused by the fire, but Pope said that firefighters were able to save most of the Christmas presents.

The family was displaced and the Red Cross was called in to assist.
