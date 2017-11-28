Firefighters in Clayton rescued a disabled man from a burning home Monday night.It happened just before midnight at a home in the 1100 block of Grovewood Drive off Barber Mill Road.Authorities said the man and his adult son were asleep when a fire started in the living room of their one-story home.The son called 911, telling dispatchers the house was full of smoke and his disabled father was trapped inside.When firefighters arrived, the son was outside flagging down the fire trucks. He said he tried to get his father out but couldn't.Firefighters found the man in his bedroom, unable to walk or speak, and carried him out of the house.The man and his son were taken to UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill after suffering smoke inhalation. Neither were burned by flames.Authorities say the family's house is unlivable and the father, son, and mother - who was not home at the time of the fire - will need to find a temporary place to live while repairs are being made.The Clayton Fire Marshal said they believe the fire started in the front living room of the house under a bookcase with some electronics but a final determination is still being made by insurance and fire investigators.