Firefighters from the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service have witnessed a rare "firenado" during a blaze at a plastics factory in Derbyshire.The phenomenon was filmed by on-call crews from Ashby Fire Station at the Ravensbourn Plastics business on Tuesday.The crew posted the video on Facebook and explained fire whirls occur when "cool air enters the top of the hot air causing a swirl similar to how a tornado is formed."No injuries were reported but black smoke could be seen as far as Shepshed in Leicestershire and Nottingham City Centre.