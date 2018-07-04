Fireworks store goes up in flames on eve of Fourth of July

MARK OSBORNE
A fireworks retailer in Missouri went up in flames on the eve of Fourth of July.

Firefighters responded to a major fire at AM Pyrotechnics in Pleasant Hope, Missouri, on Tuesday night, according to Springfield, Missouri, ABC affiliate KSPR. According to the affiliate, several explosions rocked the building, and were large enough to rattle neighbors' windows.

One person suffered "moderate" injuries, according to KSPR.

Pleasant Hope is about 20 miles north of Springfield.

The building was entirely destroyed by the explosions and fire.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has reported to the scene, according to the Kansas City ATF branch. Considered an explosive, ATF regulates fireworks in the country.

KSPR reported AM Pyrotechnics was a distributor of fireworks to companies putting on large displays as opposed to selling fireworks to individuals.

Fireworks are legal for sale in Missouri, with wholesalers being able to sell year-round, while those who apply for seasonal permits can sell fireworks from June 20 to July 10, according to state law.
