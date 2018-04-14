First Alert Mode: Severe storms possible late Sunday

A powerful storm hitting the Tennessee Valley today will reach us later Sunday.Some of the power will be lost as we lose the heating of the day, but with strong upper-level support, we can still get some straight-line winds reaching 60mph.Other threats, although limited, would be hail and flash flooding as we could see a quick inch or more of rain.The tornado risk isn't zero but it's low.The front should be out of the area by the early morning hours on Monday.