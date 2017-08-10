Fisherman finds woman's body floating in Cape Fear River

A woman's body was recovered from the Cape Fear River on Thursday. (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and a dive team are investigating after reports of an unresponsive person near the Cape Fear River were made Thursday night.

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said a fisherman found a woman's body tangled up in trees. Authorities managed to pull the body from the water.



Officials said the dive team arrived on scene just before 6:30 p.m.

Authorities said the body appeared to be in the water for quite some time.

Officials have not yet released the woman's identity.

The Fayetteville Fire Department assisted in recovering the body from the water.
