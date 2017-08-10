Fisherman finds woman's body floating in Cape Fear River

#CCSO Dive Team is called out to the Cape Fear River near Highway I-295 for an unresponsive person pic.twitter.com/Gij5PjEyTc — Sheriff Ennis Wright (@Sheriff_EWright) August 10, 2017

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and a dive team are investigating after reports of an unresponsive person near the Cape Fear River were made Thursday night.Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said a fisherman found a woman's body tangled up in trees. Authorities managed to pull the body from the water.Officials said the dive team arrived on scene just before 6:30 p.m.Crews managed to pull the body out of the water.Authorities said the body appeared to be in the water for quite some time.Officials have not yet released the woman's identity.The Fayetteville Fire Department assisted in recovering the body from the water.