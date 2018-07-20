Have it your way? Burger King customer appears to prepare own food behind counter

JACKSONVILLE, Florida --
Customers at a Florida Burger King were surprised to see a woman get out of the line and start making her own food behind the counter.

WJAX reported the woman stepped out of a slow-moving line to take matters into her own hands.

The woman -- who was in plain clothing and flip-flops -- walked behind the counter and put on a pair of gloves.

"She didn't even wash her hands," Jeffrey Jones said.

When asked why the woman was allowed behind the counter, an unnamed manager told WJAX, "I appreciate you bringing that to my attention but please take it up with my company."

A statement from Burger King concluded that the "person in the photo was an off-duty employee who went behind the counter to prepare food."

The team member and manager were fired for violating company policies.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldburger king
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News