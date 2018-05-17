Florida man running from police finally stopped by fallen pants

Tobias Smith (Credit: Daytona Beach Police Department)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. --
A Florida motorist trying to elude police didn't get too far when he bailed out of his pickup truck. That's because his pants fell to his ankles as he was running away.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 24-year-old Tobias Smith crashed into another vehicle, a power pole, a fence and a barber shop as he sped away from police during an attempted traffic stop on Tuesday.

No one was injured inside the barbershop, but the crash caused $3,000 in damage to the building.

A police report says Smith ran but was quickly captured when his pants fell down.

He's charged with leaving the scene of a crash, fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest. A lawyer isn't listed on jail records.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimearrestfloridaFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville teacher suspended after alleged attack on student
Head of Montessori School of Raleigh arrested for aiding and abetting in sex abuse case
Video reveals details of how NC soldier died in Niger ambush
Oklahoma woman killed by pack of 7 small dogs
After record-setting teachers rally in Raleigh, what's happens now?
Police: Kindergartner finds bag of cocaine in classmate's backpack
Autopsy report: Exploding vape pen killed Florida man
Suit: Homeless man jailed after trying to eat at Burger King
Show More
High school seniors praised for car into office prank
Friends bring prom to girl burned in Glendale Heights fire pit explosion
Community rallies to bring some relief for waterless Spring Lake residents
How does North Carolina's Education Lottery work?
Orange County commissioners approve new flag ordinance
More News