North Carolina-based grocery exec arrested on sex charge

EMBED </>More Videos

Food Lion grocery exec arrested on sex charge (WTVD)

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina --
Police in North Carolina say an executive for a grocery store chain has been accused of trying to arrange for sex with an underage girl.

Hendersonville police say 54-year-old Paul Robert LaCroix was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday. Investigators say the girl was actually an undercover police officer.

LaCroix, who had been Food Lion's vice president of pricing, is charged with conspiracy to commit a first-degree statutory sex offense. Food Lion's corporate office in Salisbury confirmed that LaCroix has resigned.

The Times-News of Hendersonville reports the arrest was the result of the police department's participation in the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

LaCroix is being held in the Henderson County jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex crimearrestNC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Raleigh activist was duped by Russian Internet operatives
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
North Carolina students, driver escape school bus fire
LICE WARNING: Be careful trying on Halloween costumes
Blue Ridge Parkway expects this weekend to be busiest
Virgin America launching first flight from RDU
Trump gives $25K to fallen soldier's father, months after promising to on call
Teams unite to raise money for injured Orange HS player
Show More
Michael Peterson's former stepdaughter wants her $25M
Wake County man makes 2nd trip to help Puerto Rico
Durham drive-by shooting leaves man injured
How Raleigh police have solved 6 old murder cases in 9 months
Stolen pig statue returned to restaurant
More News
Top Video
LICE WARNING: Be careful trying on Halloween costumes
North Carolina students, driver escape school bus fire
Virgin America launching first flight from RDU
Raleigh activist was duped by Russian Internet operatives
More Video