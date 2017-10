2017 ABC11 Together Food Drive

EMBED >More News Videos It's the start of the ABC11 Food Drive.

We are celebrating more than 30 years of giving from the heart and together we can help local families fighting hunger every day.The ABC11 Together Food Drive is coming up and we are encouraging everyone to get ready for our big collection day!Your donation matters, food or cash, it all goes back into our community. Last year's drive collected more than 500,000 meals for families in need and this year we are aiming for 700,000. Thank you for your support!It's so easy to give, just look for the ABC11 food drive bins inside your local Kroger from November 17th until December 6th.- Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina- Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina- Kroger- BASF- US Foods- Junior League of FayettevilleGo to a location listed below between November 17th and December 6th to donate dollars or food to help feed neighbors in need.Follow ABC11 on Twitter for updates on the food drive, and share your experiences by adding the #abc11together hashtag to your tweets.Our food drive culminates with a "drive-thru day" on December 6th, when ABC11 brings you live coverage with reporters on location at collection sites in Raleigh, Cary, Durham and Fayetteville.Beef Stew, Corned Beef Hash, ChiliCanned Fruits and VegetablesPeanut ButterCanned SoupsCanned Fish (Tuna, Salmon)Dried BeansRiceCerealsPastas and SaucesDiapers and "Attends"Elderly Nutrition Drinks ("Ensure")Hygiene ItemsQuestions? Please call (919) 875-0707Companies throughout the Heart of Carolina are encouraged to organize on-site food drives to help feed their neighbors during the holiday season and beyond. Call (919) 865-3049 to learn how to participate and then bring your food collection to a Kroger near you or the Food Bank. Thanks for your support!Raleigh: Kroger at at 350 E Six Forks Road Durham: ABC11 studios at 411 Liberty St.Fayetteville: Highland Shopping Center at 2800 Raeford RoadCary: Kroger at 1273 NW Maynard Rd All Kroger Grocery StoresFood Bank of CENC -1924 Capital Blvd, RaleighFood Bank of CENC Durham Branch - 2700 Angier AvenueSecond Harvest Food Bank - 406 Deep Creek RoadJunior League of Fayetteville - 2605 Fort Bragg RoadUPS Store and Print Shop Store #2974, 439 Westwood Shopping CenterMassage Envy, 2043 Skibo Road. Suite 101ERA Strother Real Estate, 2931 Breezewood Drive, Fayetteville; 35 Plantation Drive Cameron, NC 28326Yelp Raleigh is a sponsor of the ABC11 Together Food Drive