ABC11 TOGETHER

2017 ABC11 Together Food Drive

We are celebrating more than 30 years of giving from the heart and together we can help local families fighting hunger every day.

The ABC11 Together Food Drive is coming up and we are encouraging everyone to get ready for our big collection day!

Click here to donate to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina in Raleigh.

Click here to donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Fayetteville.

Your donation matters, food or cash, it all goes back into our community. Last year's drive collected more than 500,000 meals for families in need and this year we are aiming for 700,000. Thank you for your support!

It's so easy to give, just look for the ABC11 food drive bins inside your local Kroger from November 17th until December 6th.

EMBED More News Videos

It's the start of the ABC11 Food Drive.

ABC11 and the following sponsors are helping to drive out hunger in our area with the ABC11 Together Food Drive:

- Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina
- Kroger
- BASF
- US Foods
- Junior League of Fayetteville

How to participate:

Go to a location listed below between November 17th and December 6th to donate dollars or food to help feed neighbors in need.

Follow ABC11 on Twitter for updates on the food drive, and share your experiences by adding the #abc11together hashtag to your tweets.

Our food drive culminates with a "drive-thru day" on December 6th, when ABC11 brings you live coverage with reporters on location at collection sites in Raleigh, Cary, Durham and Fayetteville.

Most Wanted Food Drive Items

Beef Stew, Corned Beef Hash, Chili
Canned Fruits and Vegetables
Peanut Butter
Canned Soups
Canned Fish (Tuna, Salmon)
Dried Beans
Rice
Cereals
Pastas and Sauces
Diapers and "Attends"
Elderly Nutrition Drinks ("Ensure")
Hygiene Items

No glass, please

Questions? Please call (919) 875-0707

Corporate Participation

Companies throughout the Heart of Carolina are encouraged to organize on-site food drives to help feed their neighbors during the holiday season and beyond. Call (919) 865-3049 to learn how to participate and then bring your food collection to a Kroger near you or the Food Bank. Thanks for your support!

Drive-Thru Day Collection Sites

Raleigh: Kroger at at 350 E Six Forks Road

Durham: ABC11 studios at 411 Liberty St.

Fayetteville: Highland Shopping Center at 2800 Raeford Road

Cary: Kroger at 1273 NW Maynard Rd

Other Collection Sites

All Kroger Grocery Stores

Wake:
Food Bank of CENC -1924 Capital Blvd, Raleigh

Durham:
Food Bank of CENC Durham Branch - 2700 Angier Avenue

Cumberland:
Second Harvest Food Bank - 406 Deep Creek Road

Junior League of Fayetteville - 2605 Fort Bragg Road

UPS Store and Print Shop Store #2974, 439 Westwood Shopping Center

Massage Envy, 2043 Skibo Road. Suite 101

ERA Strother Real Estate, 2931 Breezewood Drive, Fayetteville; 35 Plantation Drive Cameron, NC 28326

Yelp Raleigh is a sponsor of the ABC11 Together Food Drive

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
