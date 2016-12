When Yellow Dog Bread Company first opened off Person Street in Raleigh, not many people ventured into the area. Now the area has had a renaissance with help in part from the bakery.Its name comes from the owner's first 'child,' a yellow dog named Ellie.Although Ellie has since passed away, she continues to be a presence both for the owner, workers, and the customers.ABC11's Heather Waliga has much more in the video player above.