RECALL

109 U.S. salmonella cases now linked to papayas from Mexico, including some in North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Sade Baderinwa has the details on a salmonella outbreak linked to a farm in Mexico. (Shutterstock)

DES MOINES, Iowa --
An increasing number of people have been sickened by eating papaya now traced to a farm located in southern Mexico, U.S. public health officials said in an update on the outbreak first reported more than two weeks ago.

Salmonella has now sickened 109 people in 16 states and 35 were serious enough to be hospitalized, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its web page dedicated to the outbreak. One person in New York City died.

Papaya traced to the Carica de Campeche farm in Campeche, Mexico, appears to be the likely source, the FDA said Monday. The farm is located on the Gulf of Mexico side of the Yucatan Peninsula.

The company did not immediately respond to an email and phones went unanswered on Tuesday. A storm warning was posted for the area as Tropical Storm Franklin was making its way across the Yucatan Peninsula.

Papayas from the Carica de Campeche farm tested positive for five different strains of salmonella bacteria, which can cause diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain and fever. Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are the most likely to have severe infections.

Cases in New York nearly tripled to 36 since the last report on July 21 and New Jersey cases have more than doubled to 26. Virginia has had 11 cases, Pennsylvania seven and Maryland has had six.

Connecticut and Minnesota each have four cases, and Massachusetts has had three.

North Carolina, Iowa, Kentucky, and Oklahoma have reported two cases. Delaware, Louisiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin have had one each.

The FDA said it is working with Mexican food safety authorities to conduct inspections and other follow up activities.

The Campeche farm has been added to an import alert which allows FDA field personnel to stop fresh produce from entering the U.S. from the farm until it's proven to have resolved issues that caused the bacterial contamination. It was not immediately clear how the papaya was contaminated, an FDA spokesman said.

"The investigation is continuing and we'll post more information when it's available," said Peter Cassell.

The CDC said laboratory evidence using genetic testing has connected some of the illnesses to papaya from the farm.

So far, the Caribena, Cavi and Valery brands of maradol papayas have been recalled but the CDC now recommends that consumers not eat, restaurants not serve, and retailers not sell maradol papayas from Mexico.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodrecallu.s. & worldsalmonella
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RECALL
GM recalls 800,000 pickup trucks for steering defect
Phone cases recalled due to skin irritation, burn risk
NC meat producer recalls 4,900 pounds of ground beef
Charlotte foodmaker recalls frozen Stromboli items
More recall
FOOD & DRINK
Brunch Bill: Who has passed earlier drinking times?
Starbucks shoots down rumor of discounts for immigrants
Starbucks celebrates Friendship Day with macchiato deal
Restaurant makes Bravo's "Worth Waiting in Line For" list
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Deputies ID woman found in lake, investigating as homicide
3-year-old boy left in daycare van dies
Trump says North Korea will be met by 'fire, fury' if threats continue
Vehicle hits 6 soldiers in Paris suburb
Wake Tech's cooking 'boot camp' transforms lives of homeless
Man charged with killing Missouri officer arrested
Frustrations in high gear about proposed I-440 changes
Pair charged after 2 teens kidnapped and robbed
Show More
Durham Police called to stop drum practice in park
Cumberland County's new alert system could save lives
Durham commissioner Howerton makes history this Saturday
Pres Trump: North Korea will be met with 'fire and fury'
Country music legend Glen Campbell dies at 81
More News
Top Video
Wake Tech's cooking 'boot camp' transforms lives of homeless
Frustrations in high gear about proposed I-440 changes
Deputies ID woman found in lake, investigating as homicide
Cumberland County's new alert system could save lives
More Video