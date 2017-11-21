HOLIDAY

13 Must-Try Recipes for a Thankful Turkey Day Dinner

Babble Editors
This story originally appeared on Babble and is reprinted with permission.

The time has come to celebrate one of the most heartfelt days of the year - bringing together those who mean the most to you. What better way to show your loved ones just how much you care than with the ultimate Thanksgiving meal?

From sangria to mashed potatoes to pumpkin pie, we've got you covered. Each of these versatile Thanksgiving recipes are easy to make and are sure to keep your guests happy!

1. Holiday Sangria

Cheers to one of the best meals of the year with this Holiday Sangria! (via Babble)

2. Cranberry Glazed Turkey & Stuffing Meatloaf

This flavorful meatloaf dish uses ground turkey - so you can still serve the iconic main course without having to empty out your wallet. (via Babble)

3. Cinnamon Apple Cranberry Sauce

What's a proper Thanksgiving feast without a little extra cranberry sauce to go with everything? This cinnamon apple version will easily complement your dinner. (via Babble)

4. Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

Dig into the beloved mashed potatoes side dish - guilt-free! (via Babble)

5. Checkerboard Sweet Potatoes

If you're more of a sweet potatoes type of person, this simple recipe is well suited for you and your taste buds. (via Babble)

6. Vegetarian Cornbread Skillet

This cornbread utilizes simple, budget-friendly mixes while still having a big pay-off - especially for your vegetarian friends. (via Babble)

7. Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

Not only is this a healthier version of mac and cheese, but this dish also happens to be gluten- and dairy-free. (via Babble)

8. Bacon-Wrapped Green Beans

Bacon. Wrapped. Veggies. Need we say more? (via Babble)

9. Sautéed Brussels Sprouts

Your kids might actually finish their Brussels sprouts with this deliciously sautéed version. (via Babble)

10. Zucchini Tomato Gratin

Bake squash, roma tomatoes, and Parmesan together to create this flavor-packed side dish. (via Babble)
11. Italian Apple Cake

Kick off your dessert offerings with this nutritious apple treat. (via Babble)

12. Pumpkin Pie Cookies

Enjoy pumpkin pie in a bite-sized form with these three-ingredient cookies. (via Babble)

13. Pumpkin Pie Fries

Finish off your Thanksgiving festivities with these hacky Pumpkin Pie Fries - which include a whipped topping that makes them extra fun to eat. (via Babble)

