5 Deals Under $25 For Food & Drink Lovers In Raleigh

Looking to dine out without shelling out a ton of money? Thanks to deals site Groupon, we've rounded up five businesses, from a Mexican restaurant to a chocolate boutique, that are currently offering dining options for less than $25.

A discount on an Italian dinner for two


4035 Lake Boone Trail

If you're craving some mouthwatering pizza slices, then head over to Vic's Italian Restaurant, which has been in the restaurant business for almost 30 years. You can expect to find a menu filled with options like New York style pizza, pastas and more in "a cozy, family-friendly restaurant that both locals and tourists call their own."

The deal: $14 for $25 worth of dinner for two or more.

Puerto Rican & Latin food savings at Tropical Picken Chicken


404 East Six Forks Rd.


According to the business, "Tropical Picken Chicken combines the best Puerto Rican, Dominican, and Cuban flavors into one menu." Diners can expect to see entree options like, empanadas, arepas, tacos, tropical sandwiches and mofongo -- one of Puerto Rico's most famous dishes.

The deal: $12 for $20 worth of food or $12 for two lunch vouchers.

A sweet deal at The Chocolate Boutique


8480 Honeycutt Rd.


If you're looking to stock up on Valentine's Day treats early this year, then The Chocolate Boutique may be your best bet. It features fair-trade Belgian and Swiss chocolate that are made into milk, dark and white chocolate pieces, as well as specialty items like its home-made peanut butter cups, salted caramels and "novelty-shaped candies that have earned the boutique a reputation as 'the Tiffany of chocolate.'"

The deal: $11 for $20 worth of gourmet Swiss & Belgian chocolate.

40 percent off at San Jose Mexican Restaurant


5811 Poyner Village Pkwy.


If margaritas and Mexican food are what you're craving tonight, then grab a friend and make your way over to San Jose Mexican Restaurant. The menu boasts a variety of items like seafood entrees, enchiladas, more than 20 options of chicken dishes and the 'Little Bite of Everything,' which is "a platter stacked with a chalupa, chile relleno, beef taco, enchilada, burrito, rice, and beans."

The deal: $13 for $20 worth of a take-out order, as well as $18 for $30 worth of food for two people.
Cheap beer samplers at Oak & Dagger Public House


18 Seaboard Ave.


At Oak & Dagger Public House, "customers can choose from 15-18 beers on draft at any given time, which span from the refreshing Mil's Pils Czech Pilsner, to the Acquiescence IPA, to the full-bodied McCabe's Not Irish Stout." In addition, the food menu consists of items like cheese curds, crab cakes, charred Brussels sprouts, chicken wings, wraps, sandwiches and more.

The deal: You can get a brewery experience package for two, which includes three beer samplers per person, a pint glass for each, shared plates and two stickers, normally $37, for $22.

