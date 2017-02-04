FOOD & DRINK

5 Super Bowl food and wine pairings for a better game day

"Can you pass the wings... and the Pinot, please?"

If Clydesdale-filled commercials are as close as you want to get to beer this Sunday, then you'll need this list of Super Bowl food and wine pairings. Luckily both teams wear red and white, so there's no danger of clashing.

Messina Hof winery has prepared this list of suggested pairings.

  • Buffalo Chicken Wings: This game day favorite calls for off-dry whites and fruit-forward wines to balance the heat from buffalo sauce. Pair with a Gewürztraminer or a Riesling for a white wine or classic Pinot Noir for red.


  • Hamburgers or Ribs: Merlot serves as a rich addition to dark meats, making it the choice wine to drink with your hamburger sliders or rack of ribs.


  • Dips: Dips can vary in their wine pairings. For guacamole, try Pinot Grigio to match the light flavor of the avocados. Hot spinach artichoke dip requires a fuller bodied wine like Pinot Noir while queso and salsa pair well with the rustic earthiness of Sangiovese.

  • Fried Chicken: Similar to chicken wings, fried chicken pairs best with dry white wine to form a light, yet savory combination. Nothing will get you more excited for game day than good old southern fried chicken and a white wine blend.


  • Pepperoni Pizza: Pepperoni is a very strong flavor because of the fat content, it imbues its flavor throughout the cheese on every slice. You'll need a strong wine with intense flavors to counterbalance 'the pepperoni effect'. Sangiovese is a classic choice as the most popular red grape of Italy, and Cabernet Franc is a surprisingly good alternative.


