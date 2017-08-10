FOOD & DRINK

500-pound butter cow unveiled at Illinois State Fair

2017 butter cow at the Illinois State Fair, which was unveiled on Aug. 9, 2017.

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois --
The unofficial mascot of this year's Illinois State Fair - a butter cow -- was unveiled on Wednesday.

It took two days and 500 pounds of unsalted butter to make the cow. The 2017 butter cow was created by artists Sarah and Andy Pratt.

"The Butter Cow is one of the most photographed and most visited attractions of the Illinois State Fair," said Illinois Ag Director Raymond Poe. "For more than 90-years, fairgoers have looked forward to this buttery bovine creation. We are extremely proud of our partnership with the Midwest Dairy Association, which allows us to keep this long-standing tradition alive at the Illinois State Fair, and we cannot wait to see what they have in store for this year's sculpture."

The state fair in Springfield kicks off Thursday and runs through Aug. 20.

For more information, visit: www.IllinoisStateFair.info or download the mobile app
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodu.s. & world
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Did you know Cary has one of the world's top chocolatiers?
Krispy Kreme creating solar eclipse-themed doughnut!
109 U.S. salmonella cases now linked to papayas from Mexico
Brunch Bill: Who has passed earlier drinking times?
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Raleigh woman jailed in Honduras returns home
Fayetteville police investigating homicide
Channing Tatum goes all 'Magic Mike' in NC convenience store
North Korea details its threat to Guam, says 'only absolute force can work' on Trump
Franklin weakens to tropical storm over Mexico
Cary police investigate after man shot
Friends await answers after teen found dead in Falls Lake
Cam sits, Byrd shines as Panthers beat Texans 27-17
Show More
Police ID petite woman who robbed store with large gun
CCSO rolls out home video visitation with jail detainees
Bond lowered for suspect in case of missing man Cole Thomas
NC Freedom Park to represent 'freedom for all' in Raleigh
Republicans accuse Gov. Cooper of illegal campaign activities
More News
Photos
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos