Tired of traditional gingerbread and run-of-the-mill meringues? These creative and tasty cookie recipes will make you the star of your holiday cookie party.3/4 cup sugar1/4 cup dark brown sugar3/4 cup butter, unsalted, room temperature1 egg1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract3/4 teaspoon baking soda1/4 teaspoon salt2 cups AP flour1/2 cup bourbon, separated in half1/4 cup raisins1/4 cup golden raisins1/4 cup walnuts, rough chop, left in big chunks1. In a small sauce pot on medium heat combine all the raisins and cup bourbon and cook until the bourbon is reduced and becomes syrupy (approx. 4-5 minutes) and alcohol has evaporated. Transfer to a bowl and let cool.2. Cream together the sugars and butter until smooth.3. Add the vanilla, egg and cup bourbon until smooth.4. Sift together: flour, salt and baking soda.5. Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture, in three batches until it is all incorporated.6. Fold in the cooled raisins and walnuts.7. Use a 1/2 ounce scoop to make the cookies.8. In a preheated 350 degree oven bake on a parchment lined baking sheet for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.1 cup creamy peanut butter1/2 cup sugar2 egg whites1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon vanilla2 tablespoons ground flax seed2/3 cups chocolate chips1. Mix all ingredients together in bowl before mixing in chocolate chips.2. Use a tablespoon to scoop out the batter onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.3. Bake at 325 degrees for 12-15 minutes, allow to cool before serving.1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened1 cup sugar1/2 cup pumpkin puree1/4 cup molasses1 egg1 teaspoon vanilla + 1 teaspoons vanilla for glaze2 1/2 cup AP flour2 teaspoons baking soda2 teaspoons cinnamon1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger1 teaspoon ground cloves1/2 teaspoon salt4 ounces butter4 ounces cream cheese2 cups powdered sugar1. Cream the butter and sugar together until combined.2. Add the rest of the wet ingredients and mix just until fully mixed.3. In another bowl, mix together the dry ingredients and add to the wet mix.4. Chill for a minimum of 30 minutes.5. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.6. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.7. Scoop cookies onto the baking sheet.8. Bake for 10 minutes.9. Remove to a cooling rack.10. When cooled drizzle with the cream cheese glaze.11. To make the glaze, mix all ingredients in a bowl until it is soft and fluffy.1/4 cup sugar1/4 cup light brown sugar1/4 cup butter, unsalted, room temperature1 egg1/2 teaspoon vanilla1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon baking soda2 1/4 cups AP flour1/3 cup pumpkin puree1/4 teaspoon each cinnamon, nutmeg and ground cloves1/2 cup pecans, toasted and chopped1/4 cup milk chocolate morsels1/4 cup white chocolate morsels1/4 cup semi sweet morselsCaramel sauce (recipe below)1. To make the cookies, cream together the sugars and butter until smooth.2. Add the vanilla, egg and pumpkin puree and blend until combined.3. Sift together the dry ingredients and add to the mixture until incorporated.4. Stir in the pecans and chocolate chips.5. On a parchment lined baking sheet in a 350 degree oven bake the cookies for 10-12 minutes.6. Remove to a rack and cool.1/2 cup butter, unsalted1 cup heavy cream1 cup sugar1 tablespoon vanilla1. In a medium saucepan over medium heat combine all the ingredients and stir until combined.2. Continue to cook until mixture bubbles and thickens.1. Drizzle the caramel sauce over the cooled cookies.3/4 cup sugar3/4 cup light brown sugar3/4 cup butter, unsalted, room temperature1 egg1/2 teaspoon vanilla3/4 teaspoon baking soda1/4 teaspoon salt2 cups AP flour1/4 cup pistachios, crushed + 1/4 cup pistachios for garnish1/4 cup candied ginger, finely chopped2 tablespoons caramel syrup2 tablespoons espresso powder Glaze (recipe below) 1/2 cup caramel sauce1/4 cup candied ginger1/4 teaspoon sea salt1/2 cup Cracker Jacks (or substitute caramel corn)1. To make the cookies, cream together the sugars and butter until smooth.2. Add the vanilla and egg and blend until combined.3. Add the ginger, pistachios and caramel sauce.3. Sift the dry ingredients together and add to the mixture.4. Use a 1/2 ounce scoop to make the cookies.5. In a preheated 350 degree oven bake on a parchment lined baking sheet for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.1/2 cup caramel sauce1/4 cup candied ginger1/4 teaspoon sea salt1. Warm the caramel in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the ginger and cook until thecaramel thickens and the ginger releases some flavor.2. Add the sea salt and strain.1. On a parchment lined baking sheet in a 350 degree oven bake the pistachios and Cracker Jacks for 8 to 10 minutes. This will release the oil from the nuts and dry out the popcorn.2. Pulse the mixture in a food processor into a fine dust.1. After the cookies are cool, dip half of the cookie in the caramel and sprinkle on the garnish.2. Finish with a touch of sea salt.1/4 pound butter1 cup sugar2 eggs1 heaping tsp. baking soda1 cup molasses5 cups flour1 tsp. salt1 tsp. each: ground cloves, ginger and nutmeg1 tsp. baking powder'In large bowl with an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs and beat well. Add baking soda. Grease a measuring cup and fill with molasses, adding it to the bowl. With about 1/8 cup boiling water, rinse last bit of molasses, add to mix.In another large bowl, stir flour, salt, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg and baking powder. Add heavy amounts of flour to egg mixture; lighter amounts toward end. Batter should be almost too stiff to stir. Break up batter into balls, place on wax paper, wrap up & refrigerate several hours or overnight.Flour counter, roll out dough. Flour cookie cutters, cut in shapes. Use parchment paper on cookie sheet to keep cookies from sticking.350 degree oven, 7-10 min, remove and let cool. Decorate with frosting.