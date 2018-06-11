Amazon announced its Prime members in North Carolina will receive an exclusive discount at local Whole Foods Market stores starting Wednesday, June 13th.The discount was announced in May for a trial run in a small number of stores, and will now extend into 10 states where Whole Foods Markets have a presence.It's the latest move aimed at tighter integration between Amazon and its Whole Foods Market chain.In order to get the discount, Amazon Prime members scan their Prime code on the Whole Foods app or give your mobile number at checkout.