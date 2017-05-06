Aunt Jemima recalls frozen waffles, pancakes, more

Aunt Jemima has issued a recall for frozen pancakes, frozen waffles, and frozen french toast slices due to a possible listeria contamination.Pinnacle Foods, the company that owns Aunt Jemima products, initiated the recall after testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment.One "Hungry Man" product is also included in the recall.There has been no illness reported and Pinnacle Foods is working with the Food and Drug Administration to rectify the situation.The recall was issued as a precautionary measure for the health and safety of the consumers.Consumers should not eat the products listed. If you have one of these products in your home, you can return it for a full refund.AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5ozAUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5ozAUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5ozAUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5ozAUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5ozAUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5ozAUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18ozAUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18ozAUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18ozAUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18ozAUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8ozAUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8ozAUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5ozAUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8ozAUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8ozAUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUMAUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CTAUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5ozHUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16ozNo other Aunt Jemima branded or Hungry Man branded products are included in this recall.