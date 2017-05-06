Aunt Jemima recalls frozen waffles, pancakes, more

Aunt Jemima has issued a recall for frozen pancakes, frozen waffles, and frozen french toast slices due to a possible listeria contamination.
Pinnacle Foods, the company that owns Aunt Jemima products, initiated the recall after testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment.
One "Hungry Man" product is also included in the recall.
There has been no illness reported and Pinnacle Foods is working with the Food and Drug Administration to rectify the situation.
The recall was issued as a precautionary measure for the health and safety of the consumers.
Consumers should not eat the products listed. If you have one of these products in your home, you can return it for a full refund.
All 'Best By' dates of the following products are included in this recall:
AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz
AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz
AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz
AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz
AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM
AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz
HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz
No other Aunt Jemima branded or Hungry Man branded products are included in this recall.
