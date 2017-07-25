Barbara Gibbs shows off her emoji mini cakes

So, I thought emojis would be the perfect decoration on a "going away party" cake to tell a sweet friend of mine I'm going to miss her!
I filled a Wilton "mini ball pan" with lemon cake batter and they popped out in perfectly shaped orbs. I iced them with lemon buttercream, covered them in yellow fondant and added the facial expressions with light brown fondant. It did not take long at all!
I plan to use one or two of them (maybe all three) on top of the cake with a sign that reads "We'll miss you!"
I hope she likes it!