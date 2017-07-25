Barbara Gibbs shows off her emoji mini cakes

Many of us love to use emojis to express ourselves in texts, Facebook, and Instagram posts.So, I thought emojis would be the perfect decoration on a "going away party" cake to tell a sweet friend of mine I'm going to miss her!I filled a Wilton "mini ball pan" with lemon cake batter and they popped out in perfectly shaped orbs. I iced them with lemon buttercream, covered them in yellow fondant and added the facial expressions with light brown fondant. It did not take long at all!I plan to use one or two of them (maybe all three) on top of the cake with a sign that reads "We'll miss you!"I hope she likes it!