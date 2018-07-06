FAST FOOD RESTAURANT

Best in food: Chick-fil-A ranked as top fast-food restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to favorite fast-food joints, consumers can't stop clucking about Chick-fil-A.

When it comes to favorite fast-food joints, consumers can't stop clucking about Chick-fil-A.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index's Restaurant Report 2018, the popular chicken sandwich restaurant was favored over other restaurants like Burger King, Taco Bell, and Chipotle.

But when it came to full-service restaurants, Texas Roadhouse outpolled Longhorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden, and Red Lobster.

This year, 22,500 customers were surveyed about the quality of products, services, and satisfaction with more than 380 companies in 46 industries and 10 economic sectors.

Then both categories scored restaurants (on a scale of zero to 100 points) on food accuracy, waitstaff behavior, food quality, beverage quality, restaurant cleanliness and layout, food variety, beverage variety, and website satisfaction.

READ THE FULL REPORT

Chick-fil-A was ranked 87 for the third year in a row.

Panera Bread came in second at 81 and Subway ranked third with 80.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantchick-fil-afood
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAST FOOD RESTAURANT
Customers who ate at Charlotte Hardee's should get hep A vaccination
Pickle lovers rejoice over KFC's new Pickle Fried Chicken
Live mice found in Wendy's hamburger bun package
Burger King and Wendy's are going to prom together
More fast food restaurant
FOOD & DRINK
Craving a hot dog? Here are some great local spots
New bistro Lula's now open in Chapel Hill
Top 5 spots to savor breakfast and brunch fare in Chapel Hill
Blue Bell Fudge Bars are back!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man struck by lightning at Durham swim and tennis club
12-year-old girl scares off intruder with kitchen knife
Police: Man shoots woman, turns gun on self in Brier Creek home
Texas mom accused of selling 7-year-old son
Thai authorities say rescuer in cave dead from lack of oxygen
Hitchhikers surprise NC driver with 'Wagon Wheel' performance
Statue of Liberty climber speaks out: 'I went as high as I could'
Pilot suffers minor injury after plane crash near Louisburg airport
Show More
Cary police looking for man accused in at least five business break-ins
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed during crash in Zebulon
New warning after Raleigh mother loses townhouse to grill fire
Virginia couple charged after 12 pounds of pot discovered at RDU
Scott Pruitt resigns as EPA head; successor a coal mining insider
More News