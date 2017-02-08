Big, grand opening for Publix in Apex

Another @Publix opens in Apex today. How many store chains do you think can compete for #GroceryMarketShare? Do you have favorites? #abc11 pic.twitter.com/10pRQVpyGg — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) February 8, 2017

On Wednesday, the newest entry into the Triangle grocery store wars opens its doors.The fourth Publix in Wake County is opening on Kelly Road in Apex.The newest Publix store joins an increasingly crowded field of supermarkets vying for consumer dollars in the Triangle.The established power stores in the local grocery wars - Kroger, Harris Teeter and Food Lion - have many stores in most communities.Publix has three more stores open already - two are in Cary, one at 1020 Bradford Plaza Way and the other at 3480 Kildaire Farm Road.The third location is in Wake Forest, at 1030 Forestville Road. The chain is slated to open a Durham location in 2018.And Wegmans is opening a couple of its stores, giving shoppers even more choices.Publix was founded in 1930 in Winter Haven, Florida and is now the largest employee-owned grocery chain in the United States.